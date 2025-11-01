Larry Brown Sports

Fans all made the same joke about Kiké Hernandez’s World Series Game 7 headband

Enrique Hernandez points
Mar 7, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Enrique Hernandez (14) reacts to a call in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Baseball fans aren’t about to let Kiké Hernandez revise the narrative on them.

The Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Hernandez spoke with reporters Saturday before Game 7 of the World Series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. Hernandez notably held his media session while wearing a headband that read, “Believe.”

Fans all made the same joke over social media about Hernandez’s headband — that he forgot about the fact that the Dodgers had spent over a billion dollars on their roster.

The Dodgers are the defending World Series champions with three former or reigning MVPs on their team (Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman) as well as a league-high payroll this season of $240 million. With Los Angeles’ total money spent topping one billion dollars when you count deferred payments, they are obviously in no way the underdogs here.

Still, Hernandez, who has produced seven RBIs this postseason, and other role players have helped buoy the Dodgers during the playoffs when some of their bigger stars have struggled. The 34-year-old Hernandez has also become known over the years for his ridiculous choices of outfit, and that continued ahead of the final game of the 2025 MLB season on Saturday.

