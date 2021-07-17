Marcus Stroman calls John Nogowski a ‘clown’ over confrontation

Marcus Stroman called John Nogowski a “clown” over a confrontation they had during Friday night’s game.

Stroman was pitching in the bottom of the fifth inning for his New York Mets against the Pittsburgh Pirates. There was a runner on third with two outs and his Mets down 2-1. Nogowski hit a line drive to first that was caught for the final out of the inning. Stroman slapped his glove in celebration, which prompted Nogowski to snap and tell Stroman to stop celebrating. Nogowski felt he hit a hard out and did not think it was something Stroman should have been celebrating.

Benches have cleared at the end of the 5th inning after John Nogowski & Marcus Stroman exchanged words. pic.twitter.com/ZDhqALUdjd — SNY (@SNYtv) July 17, 2021

After the game, Stroman explained the confrontation from his point of view. He said he was happy to get out of the inning and keep his team in the game. But he wasn’t about to let Nogowski come at him.

“I’m never one to let any man talk down on me, especially when it’s not warranted at all. He’s just a clown, man,” Stroman said of Nogowski.

An additional video shows what was said between the players.

Nogowski started things by telling Stroman to stop talking s—. He apparently didn’t like Stroman being so happy about getting out of the inning. Stroman told Nogowski in response that he wasn’t talking s—. The benches ended up clearing.

More angles of what happened between John Nogowski & Marcus Stroman. pic.twitter.com/GCa6WazFWb — SNY (@SNYtv) July 17, 2021

Nogowski had a right to be frustrated about his hard hit ball being caught. But he was wrong for starting with Stroman in that case. He said it was just an example of two guys getting heated.

The Pirates won the game 4-1. Nogowski went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI. He’s batting .469 since being acquired by Pittsburgh.

This isn’t the first time Stroman’s conduct on the mound has been called into question.