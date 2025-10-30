Max Scherzer got so hyped during Trey Yesavage’s Game 5 masterpiece

Trey Yesavage had Mad Max going mad during Wednesday’s World Series game.

The 22-year-old Toronto Blue Jays rookie pitcher Yesavage had the performance of a lifetime in Game 5 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yesavage struck out 12 batters at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. (punching out each Dodgers hitter at least once) en route to seven innings of one-run ball. That helped the Blue Jays win Game 5 by a final score of 6-1 to take a 3-2 series lead heading back to Toronto.

Yesavage’s night came to a close on a dramatic inning-ending double play to get out of the seventh. After the Jays successfully turned the double play, veteran pitcher Max Scherzer was seen going absolutely nuts in the dugout.

Scherzer was so hyped on the top step of the dugout that he began throwing things around. Take a look at the phenomenal video.

Nobody in the Blue Jays dugout was more pumped up for Trey Yesavage than Max Scherzerpic.twitter.com/3RI8BLJcaz — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) October 30, 2025

The 12 whiffs for Yesavage set a record for the most strikeouts ever by a rookie pitcher in a World Series game. He also did not walk a single batter during the entire game, punching his way into the pantheon of all-time playoff pitching performances.

As for the three-time Cy Young winner Scherzer, he is known for his intensity, even at 41 years old. That reaction to the final pitch of Yesavage’s masterpiece was the second classic moment that Scherzer has already provided to us this postseason (after Scherzer’s deranged moment with Blue Jays manager John Schneider in the ALCS).