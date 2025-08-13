Minor leaguer gets RBI hit with absurd 1-handed swing

George Wolkow managed to improvise, adapt, and overcome during Tuesday’s game.

Wolkow, a 19-year-old outfielder who plays in the Chicago White Sox organization for the Single-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, went viral for a ludicrous play this week. The Cannon Ballers hosted the Augusta GreenJackets on Tuesday at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, N.C.

During the bottom of the first inning, Wolkow was up at the plate with runners on first and second and one out. Wolkow attempted to call for time before the first pitch of the at-bat, but the home plate umpire did not grant it.

As a result, Wolkow, who had already taken a step out of the box, took a one-handed hack at the incoming pitch. By some kind of miracle, Wolkow not only made contact with the ball but shot it down the first base line for an infield single. With the throw coming to first, the lead runner (who was attempting to steal third before the pitch) was able to come all the way around to score.

Here is the ridiculous video.

He wasn’t allowed to call timeout and his emergency swing was legendary pic.twitter.com/YyFjAmqbRs — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 12, 2025

Some would argue that Wolkow would have been better off taking the pitch on an 0-0 count. But Wolkow decided to take the risk … and ended up getting his reward.

Wolkow was a seventh-round pick by the White Sox in the 2023 MLB Draft (No. 209 overall). While he is only batting .216 in the minors this season, Wolkow’s fast-thinking mentality might eventually be an asset to a White Sox team that doesn’t exactly have much situational awareness.