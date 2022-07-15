MLB has impressive prize for Home Run Derby winner

Major League Baseball is consistently trying to garner interest in the Home Run Derby by getting the best possible players to participate. That may be why they are embracing a new tradition for the winner of the 2022 event.

The Home Run Derby winner will receive a hand-made custom chain and pendant, according to TMZ Sports. The chain features the words “Derby Champ” in Swarovski crystals, and even includes a crown plated in 18-karat gold.

It's here and it's perfect. Introducing the 2022 derby chain! pic.twitter.com/zeLvawb0y1 — MLB (@MLB) July 15, 2022

Fans probably have Pete Alonso to thank for this. He received a huge medallion necklace from rapper Daddy Yankee upon winning the 2019 event. MLB clearly took a cue from that and created a custom chain for the 2021 event, which was again won by Alonso. With the league bringing back the prize for a second consecutive year, it looks like it may be here to stay.

In addition to the bling, the Home Run derby champ gets a trophy and a $1 million prize. For some players, that cash prize may be the real draw to participate.