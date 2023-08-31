Famous MLB star turned out to photograph Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi brought out the stars for his MLS home debut on Wednesday night, including one former MLB star.

Messi’s Inter Miami played Nashville to a 0-0 draw at DRV PNK Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. One member of the media who served as a credentialed photographer for the match was Ken Griffey Jr.

Griffey was there with his media pass, working photographer’s vest, and professional camera to photograph the match.

Sports photographer and @MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. in his element. 📷⚾️ pic.twitter.com/kK79DiWnIO — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 31, 2023

Griffey wasn’t the only star at the game; he was also seen taking photos with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Sports royalty in the house to watch Messi. 🥊📷@FloydMayweather x Ken Griffey Jr. pic.twitter.com/IK86TFSqNJ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 30, 2023

Griffey has taken up photography in retirement. He used to photograph his son Trey in football and was captured photographing the Home Run Derby last year.

Messi has been brilliant since joining Inter Miami, putting together highlights nearly every game, and giving photographers plenty of moments to capture.