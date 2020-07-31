MLB star reportedly threatened to get teammates traded if they violated safety protocol

There is growing frustration among some MLB players about their colleagues not taking health and safety protocols seriously, but make no mistake, there are plenty taking things seriously.

In light of the Miami Marlins’ COVID-19 outbreak, some players appear to be taking steps to police their teammates’ behavior to prevent similar situations elsewhere. According to ESPN’s T.J. Quinn, one “prominent” player told teammates that he would get them traded if they weren’t mindful of the league’s safety protocols.

A person connected to a very prominent player told me the player warned teammates that if they screw things up, he'll get them traded. "And he could do it, too." — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) July 31, 2020

It will likely take this sort of policing to keep everybody in line. Players do want to finish the season, but everyone must adhere to the protocols or there’s a risk of that not happening.

There is reportedly real anger around the league toward the Marlins, who are said to have violated safety protocols on a recent road trip. Chatter like this would definitely back up the reality of that anger.