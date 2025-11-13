Mookie Betts wows fans with his great golf swing

What can’t Mookie Betts do?

Betts is in Las Vegas to co-host MLB’s annual awards show in Las Vegas, Nev. To accompany the awards show, a golf tournament called the Capital One MLB Open, held at Shadow Creek Golf Course, was created. The Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Betts is not one of the Dodgers’ official players in the event (Will Smith and Andre Ethier are), Betts still showcased his golf talents.

Take a look at this video shared by Ben Verlander of Betts going over the water and putting some draw on the ball for a pretty shot.

Mookie Betts almost makes a hole-in-one pic.twitter.com/xBYfPk31eB — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) November 12, 2025

He looked like a pro on that one.

Betts is a former AL MVP, four-time World Series champion and 8-time All-Star as a baseball player. He is also known for his bowling exploits, and he was an excellent basketball player in high school. Betts has also won the celebrity division of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am in the past. He’s much better at playing golf than driving golf carts though.

As if being a great athlete weren’t enough, Betts will try his hand at entertaining the crowd as the co-host of the awards show.