Padres trade for left-handed starting pitcher

There has been a lot of talk about whether the San Diego Padres will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline, and it appears we have our answer.

The Padres have acquired starting pitcher Rich Hill and first baseman Ji Man Choi in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to multiple reports. San Diego is giving up three minor-league players in the deal.

The Padres are acquiring Rich Hill and Ji Man Choi from the Pirates in exchange for Jackson Wolf, Estuar Suarez and Alfonso Rivas, sources tell @Britt_Ghiroli and me. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) August 1, 2023

Hill, 43, is in his 19th major league season. He is 7-10 with a 4.76 ERA in 22 starts this year. The Padres will be Hill’s 13th different team.

The Padres entered Tuesday five games back in the NL Wild Card race. They are a disappointing 52-55 despite having the third-highest payroll in MLB. Recent reports had indicated that they were open to trading their best players, but it appears they are going to attempt to make a postseason push.