Jaguars reveal the truth about the Trevor Lawrence haircut video

The Jacksonville Jaguars fooled a lot of people with their schedule release video, and they showed how they did it on Friday.

The Jaguars caused a bit of a furor when they showed quarterback Trevor Lawrence seemingly getting his famous hair chopped off as part of Thursday’s release video. As it turns out, it was all fake, and Lawrence was wearing a wig.

Lawrence was wearing a wig styled to look as much like his real hair as possible. That was what was cut, as shown in a behind-the-scenes video.

No need to wig out!



Grab tickets now: https://t.co/EpEGvYmb92 pic.twitter.com/7Vj5ulHtOV — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 15, 2026

Credit to the Jaguars. Schedule release videos are meant to garner attention and go viral. Theirs did both just by featuring Lawrence seemingly getting his hair cut.

Lawrence admitted in the video that he has never given much thought to actually cutting his hair and doesn’t know what he would do with it if he did. It won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.