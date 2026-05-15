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Jaguars reveal the truth about the Trevor Lawrence haircut video

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Trevor Lawrence holds the ball
Nov 27, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars fooled a lot of people with their schedule release video, and they showed how they did it on Friday.

The Jaguars caused a bit of a furor when they showed quarterback Trevor Lawrence seemingly getting his famous hair chopped off as part of Thursday’s release video. As it turns out, it was all fake, and Lawrence was wearing a wig.

Lawrence was wearing a wig styled to look as much like his real hair as possible. That was what was cut, as shown in a behind-the-scenes video.

Credit to the Jaguars. Schedule release videos are meant to garner attention and go viral. Theirs did both just by featuring Lawrence seemingly getting his hair cut.

Lawrence admitted in the video that he has never given much thought to actually cutting his hair and doesn’t know what he would do with it if he did. It won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

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