Rangers cut former World Series hero

The Texas Rangers are cutting the biggest star from their 2023 World Series-winning team.

The Rangers are not tendering Adolis Garcia a contract this offseason, which makes him a free agent. The Rangers held Garcia’s rights for 2026, and he was in his final year of arbitration-eligibility with them. Spotrac listed his expected arbitration value at $12.75 million for 2026. The Rangers likely decided that Garcia would have cost more money than they thought he was worth for the upcoming season, and let him go.

Few would have seen this move coming just two years ago.

Garcia put together an epic run during the Rangers’ postseason in 2023. He batted .323 with 8 home runs and 22 RBIs in 15 games that postseason. He slugged home runs in all four rounds of the postseason, including five dingers in the ALCS alone. He took home ALCS MVP honors thanks to that hot streak. Garcia also went 3-for-4 with a walk and home run in an 11-inning win in Game 1, which paved the way for the Rangers’ victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games.

The 32-year-old Cuban slugger made the All-Star team in 2021 and 2023 with the Rangers and smashed 39 home runs in 2023. He batted .224 in 2024 and .227 in 2025. The Rangers may have felt like Garcia’s numbers were headed in the wrong direction.

The news that the Rangers were non-tendering Garcia came just days after a report said the team was looking to trade him.