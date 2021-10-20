Video: Red Sox fan makes catch of the year on flying broken bat

Every so often you’ll see video of a lucky baseball fan making a quality catch on a home run or a foul ball into the seats. You almost never see it on a bat, but it happened Wednesday.

One Boston Red Sox fan turned what could have been a scary moment into a highlight during Game 5 of the ALCS on Wednesday afternoon. Boston’s Rafael Devers shattered his bat on a ground ball to first, and the barrel went flying into the crowd on the first base side.

Enter this fan, who made an incredible one-handed catch on the fly, much to the delight of the crowd.

A piece of a shattered bat flew into the crowd at Fenway and a fan made an incredible catch. pic.twitter.com/dKPFqhdhZv — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2021

The fan was understandably pumped, and even looked a bit surprised at himself.

The highlight of this #RedSox game so far has been this fan catching a broken bat with his bare hand. Wow. #ALCS #FenwayPark #Postseason pic.twitter.com/fs3DzdvxUo — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) October 20, 2021

This is almost a defensive action. The broken bat is sharp and can absolutely break skin, especially if it hits at the wrong angle. In fact, a broken bat going into the stands led to a very scary moment at Fenway Park several years ago. Not only did this guy make a great catch, he might have actually prevented an injury to himself or someone else.