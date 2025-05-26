Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Red Sox fans all have the same complaint about the team

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
A Boston Red Sox hat
Aug 23, 2011; Arlington, TX, USA; Hats and gloves from the Boston Red Sox team near the edge of the dugout before the game against the Texas Rangers at Rangers Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox are grinding through what has thus far been another mediocre season, and fans do not understand why they are waiting to call up their best prospect.

Alex Bregman was placed on the injured list after he left Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles with a leg injury. The star third baseman is expected to miss a significant amount of time. The Red Sox have called up Marcelo Mayer, who is their No. 2 prospect.

So what about No. 1?

Roman Anthony is not just the top prospect in Boston’s farm system — MLB.com has him ranked as the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball. Fans have been dying to see the 21-year-old slugger in the majors.

With the Red Sox now 27-28 and below .500 after splitting a four-game series with Baltimore, fans think it is about time the team stops holding Anthony back.

Anthony is batting .321 with 7 home runs, 21 RBI and a .971 OPS in Triple-A this season. His combination of power and a smooth swing are enough to give pitchers nightmares:

Mayer is an infielder, which is why he made more sense as a roster replacement for Bregman. Anthony plays in the outfield.

Still, Red Sox fans believe the team needs to find a way to get Anthony in their lineup as soon as possible. Even with a losing record, Boston is just 2.5 games out of a wild card spot in the American League. The Red Sox are in need of a spark, and many people feel Anthony is the type of player who can provide one instantly.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!