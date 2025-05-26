Red Sox fans all have the same complaint about the team

The Boston Red Sox are grinding through what has thus far been another mediocre season, and fans do not understand why they are waiting to call up their best prospect.

Alex Bregman was placed on the injured list after he left Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles with a leg injury. The star third baseman is expected to miss a significant amount of time. The Red Sox have called up Marcelo Mayer, who is their No. 2 prospect.

So what about No. 1?

Roman Anthony is not just the top prospect in Boston’s farm system — MLB.com has him ranked as the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball. Fans have been dying to see the 21-year-old slugger in the majors.

With the Red Sox now 27-28 and below .500 after splitting a four-game series with Baltimore, fans think it is about time the team stops holding Anthony back.

Losing Breggy sucks. Splitting with the O’s sucks. Being .500 for four years in a row sucks. Call up Roman Anthony and just go from there. https://t.co/UdIS340plK — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) May 26, 2025

Hopefully the Red Sox call up Roman Anthony asap.



The playoffs are quickly becoming out of reach, especially with Bregman injured. — Savage (@SavageSports_) May 26, 2025

Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony are ready.



Alex Cora and Craig Breslow need to be pushed more on why they refuse to call them up. pic.twitter.com/H9LXeqd0k5 — Dean Ciriaco (@skippsviewdean) May 23, 2025

I’ve watched a lot of Red Sox this year.



Last 28 days Story is 151 / 210 / 194. Automatic out.



Rafaela can play SS obviously



Roman Anthony is the best prospect in MLB — he’s 323 / 455 / 513 in AAA right now.



AL East = wide open.



What the F are they doing? What is this? pic.twitter.com/OHJxCmlYRJ — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 24, 2025

Anthony is batting .321 with 7 home runs, 21 RBI and a .971 OPS in Triple-A this season. His combination of power and a smooth swing are enough to give pitchers nightmares:

116 MPH HOMER FOR ROMAN ANTHONY 🔥



MLB's No. 1 prospect (@RedSox) ups his Triple-A @WooSox slash line to .321/.454/.525 on his 7th homer of the season. pic.twitter.com/uJ2ysPbdIx — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 24, 2025

Mayer is an infielder, which is why he made more sense as a roster replacement for Bregman. Anthony plays in the outfield.

Still, Red Sox fans believe the team needs to find a way to get Anthony in their lineup as soon as possible. Even with a losing record, Boston is just 2.5 games out of a wild card spot in the American League. The Red Sox are in need of a spark, and many people feel Anthony is the type of player who can provide one instantly.