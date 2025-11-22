Tarik Skubal refused fan’s autograph request for good reason

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, fresh off winning his second consecutive AL Cy Young Award, turned 29 this week — and celebrated with a viral display of loyalty that delighted Motor City fans.

In a video shared by Woodward Sports Network, a New York Yankees fan approached the star left-hander and asked him to sign a white Yankees cap. Skubal grinned, gently pushed the hat away, and quipped, “That’s not my hat, get outta here. That’s not my hat.”

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal declined to sign a New York Yankees hat 👀



“Get outta here, that’s not my hat.” pic.twitter.com/PbUpWirLhn — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) November 20, 2025

The rejection instantly went viral, racking up hundreds of thousands of views as fans praised Skubal’s unwavering allegiance to the Tigers amid persistent trade rumors and contract uncertainty.

With two years of team control remaining and extension talks reportedly stalled by a wide financial gap, big-market clubs like the Yankees have been frequently mentioned as potential suitors.

Yet moments like this underscore why Skubal has repeatedly said he “loves” Detroit and has shown no desire to force his way out.

For Tigers faithful desperate to keep their homegrown superstar, it was the perfect birthday gift: Proof that Skubal’s heart remains in the Old English D.