Look: Topps made embarrassing error on Braves World Series cards

December 15, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Topps appears to have swung and missed big-time with their new baseball cards commemorating the Atlanta Braves’ World Series victory.

Photos went viral on Twitter this week of an embarrassing error that Topps made in their new set honoring the Braves for winning the 2021 title. Their cards mistakenly state that Dusty Baker, not Brian Snitker, was manager of the team.

The error appears to have been printed on every single card that was sent out, as multiple angry customers pointed out the mistake.

If you look closely, there is another error printed on the cards as well. They state that the Braves defeated the Houston Astros, the team that Baker actually manages, in five games when the Braves did so in six games.

Topps released a statement about the goof, apologizing and promising to send corrected cards.

As bad as this flub was, it is far from unheard-of in the card manufacturing business. Erroneous prints can easily take on lives of their own and become collectors’ items.

