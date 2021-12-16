Look: Topps made embarrassing error on Braves World Series cards

Topps appears to have swung and missed big-time with their new baseball cards commemorating the Atlanta Braves’ World Series victory.

Photos went viral on Twitter this week of an embarrassing error that Topps made in their new set honoring the Braves for winning the 2021 title. Their cards mistakenly state that Dusty Baker, not Brian Snitker, was manager of the team.

@DOBrienATL @grantmcauley just got my 15 card topps World Series set in the mail. Notice anything weird about the back of the cards? @Topps pic.twitter.com/0XiPfYJqRK — Nick Wilson (@NickWilson38) December 13, 2021

The error appears to have been printed on every single card that was sent out, as multiple angry customers pointed out the mistake.

@Topps I received the World Series cards today and they say the Braves manager is DUSTY BAKER… WTF??? pic.twitter.com/DYaNeKDEFR — Mark Fussell (@Fussellm) December 13, 2021

Just received the Braves World Series Topps set I ordered. Spot the error. pic.twitter.com/zFNnZjhtqT — Mark K. (@TomahawkChopBoy) December 15, 2021

If you look closely, there is another error printed on the cards as well. They state that the Braves defeated the Houston Astros, the team that Baker actually manages, in five games when the Braves did so in six games.

Topps released a statement about the goof, apologizing and promising to send corrected cards.

UPDATE: We have been made aware of the error on our Braves #ToppsNOW World Series card backs. We take pride in the quality of our cards & apologize for the error. All consumers who purchased those cards will be receiving corrected cards. — Topps (@Topps) December 14, 2021

As bad as this flub was, it is far from unheard-of in the card manufacturing business. Erroneous prints can easily take on lives of their own and become collectors’ items.

