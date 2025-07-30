Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Twin brothers Taylor and Tyler Rogers get traded on the same day

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Tyler Rogers looks on
Jul 25, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tyler Rogers (71) stands on the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Relief pitchers Taylor and Tyler Rogers have gained notoriety for being twin brothers who both made it to Major League Baseball. After Wednesday, they can claim something else in common, too.

Both Rogers twins were traded on Wednesday in separate deals within hours of each other. Taylor Rogers was traded from the Cincinnati Reds to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a deal that sent third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes to Cincinnati. Tyler Rogers, meanwhile, was traded from the San Francisco Giants to the New York Mets.

There is actually a chance that Taylor Rogers might not be done moving, as he is a useful bullpen piece that the Pirates could subsequently flip elsewhere.

The Rogers twins previously played together on the Giants. Taylor, a left-hander, has a 2.45 ERA in 33 innings for Cincinnati this season. Tyler, a right-handed side-armer, has a 1.80 ERA in 53 innings of work for San Francisco.

The trade deadline can be a very chaotic time for a lot of players. In the case of the Rogers family, this year’s deadline is going above and beyond that. Fortunately, they are used to dealing with confusion, although perhaps not to this extent.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!