Twin brothers Taylor and Tyler Rogers get traded on the same day

Relief pitchers Taylor and Tyler Rogers have gained notoriety for being twin brothers who both made it to Major League Baseball. After Wednesday, they can claim something else in common, too.

Both Rogers twins were traded on Wednesday in separate deals within hours of each other. Taylor Rogers was traded from the Cincinnati Reds to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a deal that sent third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes to Cincinnati. Tyler Rogers, meanwhile, was traded from the San Francisco Giants to the New York Mets.

Both Rogers twins traded today – Tyler to Mets, Taylor to Pirates — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 30, 2025

There is actually a chance that Taylor Rogers might not be done moving, as he is a useful bullpen piece that the Pirates could subsequently flip elsewhere.

The Rogers twins previously played together on the Giants. Taylor, a left-hander, has a 2.45 ERA in 33 innings for Cincinnati this season. Tyler, a right-handed side-armer, has a 1.80 ERA in 53 innings of work for San Francisco.

The trade deadline can be a very chaotic time for a lot of players. In the case of the Rogers family, this year’s deadline is going above and beyond that. Fortunately, they are used to dealing with confusion, although perhaps not to this extent.