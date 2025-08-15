Twins manager ejected vs. Tigers after dropping F-bombs on umpire

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli got a little bit colorful during Thursday’s game against the Detroit Tigers.

Baldelli was ejected in the bottom of the 11th inning at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn. after arguing a strikeout call. The Twins were trailing 4-3 at the time with the ghost runner on second base and nobody out.

On an 0-2 pitch, Minnesota catcher Ryan Jeffers took a hack and foul-tipped it. But the ball was caught before it hit the ground by Detroit catcher Dillon Dingler for an automatic third strike.

Baldelli was incensed by the call, believing that the foul tip had hit the dirt before Dingler caught it. He came storming out of the dugout to confront home plate umpire John Bacon over the call.

Eventually, Baldelli could be heard on the broadcast telling Bacon, “No f–king way! You f–ked it up!” As a result, Bacon immediately tossed Baldelli from the game (with Baldelli proceeding to toss his cap on his way off the field).

Here is the video (but obviously beware of the bad language).

"NO F*CKING WAY! YOU F*CKED IT UP! YOU F*CKED IT UP!"#MNTwins manager Rocco Baldelli ERUPTS on the home plate umpire and gets ejected in glorious fashion! pic.twitter.com/V9Z1grlfON — Talkin' Twins (@TalkinTwins) August 15, 2025

A foul tip third strike is not reviewable by replay, according to MLB rules. Even if it was reviewable, Baldelli might not have had much of a case as it appeared that Dingler had caught the ball cleanly there.

The Twins went on to lose to the Tigers by that same 4-3 score. With his team now 57-64 and recently trading away nearly half of their roster, perhaps Baldelli is just trying everything that he can at this point to inject some life into the Minnesota clubhouse.