Video: Jung Hoo Lee catches a fly ball between his knees

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee made one of the most difficult catches imaginable during Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rays DH Yandy Diaz hit a sharp fly ball to center to lead off the fourth inning of Sunday’s game at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Ca. Lee chased down the ball in center field, but had it go off his glove.

Thanks to a fortuitous bounce, Lee was actually able to trap the ball between his knees before it hit the ground, and the Giants were actually awarded the out.

Jung Hoo Lee with the catch … BETWEEN HIS KNEES 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QRSMh2ArGV — MLB (@MLB) August 17, 2025

There was definitely a bit of luck involved in this, but for Lee to be alert enough to even try to catch a ball with his legs is pretty remarkable. The fact that he succeeded only makes it even more impressive.

The 26-year-old Lee is in his second season with the Giants and has quickly established himself as a plus defender. This was almost certainly his best grab yet, and he will have a very hard time topping it in the future.