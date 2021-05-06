Video: These young Angels fans were so upset with the Rays for hitting Mike Trout
A couple of young Los Angeles Angels fans objected in a big way after Mike Trout was hit by a pitch on Wednesday night.
Trout was batting in the bottom of the fifth inning against Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ryan Yarbrough. The Angels star was hit in the elbow by a 1-2 pitch.
The cameras later show a couple of young fans letting the Rays hear it for hitting Trout and then throwing inside to the following batter, Jared Walsh.
Let them hear it#WeBelieve I @Angels pic.twitter.com/i2p48DkNVs
— Bally Sports West (@BallySportWest) May 6, 2021
That is awesome. No Angels players should be hit on their watch.
Trout missed a few games recently after being hit in the elbow. He entered the game batting .407 with eight home runs on the season.
Despite having a pad for protection, those injuries still hurt.