Video: These young Angels fans were so upset with the Rays for hitting Mike Trout

A couple of young Los Angeles Angels fans objected in a big way after Mike Trout was hit by a pitch on Wednesday night.

Trout was batting in the bottom of the fifth inning against Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ryan Yarbrough. The Angels star was hit in the elbow by a 1-2 pitch.

The cameras later show a couple of young fans letting the Rays hear it for hitting Trout and then throwing inside to the following batter, Jared Walsh.

That is awesome. No Angels players should be hit on their watch.

Trout missed a few games recently after being hit in the elbow. He entered the game batting .407 with eight home runs on the season.

Despite having a pad for protection, those injuries still hurt.