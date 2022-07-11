Report: White Sox facing significant clubhouse issues

The Chicago White Sox have been one of the most disappointing teams in MLB this season, and internal issues are reportedly not helping the situation.

In his Sunday column, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote that whispers about “unrest, cliques and (a) lack of player leadership” inside the Chicago clubhouse had spread around the league. In a Monday appearance on 670 The Score’s “Parkins & Spiegel Show,” Nightengale said that chatter had come from White Sox players speaking to others across the league.

“The answer I get just inside the clubhouse, I mean, guys are complaining about Tony La Russa, guys complain about the front office and things like that,” Nightengale said. “But when it comes down to it, everybody is saying there’s really no leadership in that clubhouse.

“It seems like a relaxed atmosphere, like, ‘It’s early, it’s early.’ And there’s nobody to really jump on guys and say, ‘What are you guys doing here? You’re embarrassing yourselves wasting this kind of talent in a very mediocre division,'” Nightengale added. “So, players and teams have been talking about this a lot the last few weeks.”

Chicago’s play has been hit-and-miss all season. They are just 41-43, have been inconsistent on offense, and their play has been plagued by baserunning and defensive mistakes. One has to wonder if one interesting internal policy is unintentionally contributing to an atmosphere lacking urgency. Regardless, time is running out for them to turn it around, as they sit five games out of first in the AL Central.