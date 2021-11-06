White Sox could reportedly trade big-name reliever

The Chicago White Sox bolstered their bullpen with one of the biggest trades of the season last year. Now, they may already be ready to move that piece on.

The White Sox picked up reliever Craig Kimbrel’s $16 million option on Saturday, a move that does not come as a surprise. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports, however, that Kimbrel is a trade candidate due to the strength of the Chicago bullpen.

Kimbrel is a trade candidate. White Sox have 2 star closers and Liam Hendriks is entrenched there. https://t.co/akpeP3OyVD — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 6, 2021

When the White Sox traded for Kimbrel in July, they had hopes that he and Liam Hendriks would combine to form a dominant duo at the back of the bullpen. It never worked out that way. Kimbrel struggled in a setup role, posting a 5.09 ERA after coming over from the Cubs.

The Kimbrel trade may go down as a move the White Sox regret for a while to come considering what they gave up. That will be especially true if they only get a mediocre half-season out of him.

Photo: Aug 23, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) reacts as he leaves the field after giving up the winning run against the Toronto Blue Jays on a wild pitch in the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports