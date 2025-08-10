Yankees have humiliating play in the field during latest loss

The New York Yankees are down horrific right now.

The Yankees lost again on Sunday, falling to the Houston Astros by a 7-1 final score and also making fools of themselves in the process. During the top of the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y., the Astros had runners on second and third with one out.

Houston infielder Ramon Urias came in as a pinch-hitter and proceeded to lift a shallow fly ball into left field. The ball dropped in the middle of three Yankees fielders (Cody Bellinger, Anthony Volpe, and Jazz Chisholm Jr.), allowing Jose Altuve, the runner on third, to score.

The sequence got infinitely more embarrassing when Bellinger picked up the ball and attempted to fire it back into the infield … only for the ball to slip and land about 15 feet to Bellinger’s right (and still on the outfield grass). Here is the ridiculous video.

Ramon Urias hits a rocket single and then Jose Altuve beats out the great throw from Cody Bellinger to score pic.twitter.com/4l5hc5GkMD — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 10, 2025

That was awful communication, awful awareness, and awful execution right there. Congratulations to the Yankees for pulling off the hat trick of ineptitude on just one play.

If there is any silver lining for the Yankees, the game was already out of reach at that point anyway, so the mishap only hurt their ego rather than their chances of actually winning. But nonetheless, that summed up the Yankees’ embarrassing recent downslide all too well.

The Yankees were sitting at 60-49 to begin the month of August and had a comfortable 2.5 game lead as the No. 1 Wild Card spot in the AL. But they have since gone an awful 2-7, knocking them down to Wild Card spot No. 3 (and now just half a game away from falling out of the playoff picture altogether).

Making matters worse is that it appears the Yankees only have themselves to blame for their recent skid. To go along with bullpen woes and inexplicable mental mistakes, the Yankees have now forgotten how to pick up a baseball as well.