NBA defends no-call that forced Cavaliers-Pistons Game 5 OT

The NBA has defended the referees’ decision not to call a foul on a controversial play in the final seconds of regulation in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons .

With the score knotted at 103-103 and fewer than three seconds left at Little Caesars Arena, Pistons forward Ausar Thompson blocked a driving layup attempt by Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell .

Thompson raced after the loose ball but tripped after incidental contact between his left foot and the right foot of Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen .

The entire Pistons team didn’t like this no call on Jarrett Allen after Ausar Thompson fell.



JB Bickerstaff after he ran to halfcourt to yell at Tony Brothers: “He tripped him”



We go to Overtime. pic.twitter.com/ASzgcrLxi6 — TheOneTrueKing (@CharlesBye69) May 15, 2026

No whistle sounded, and the game advanced to overtime, where the Cavaliers won, 117-113, to seize a 3-2 series lead.

Crew chief Tony Brothers explained the no-call by noting that both players were pursuing the ball and made incidental leg contact with neither in possession.

The league’s Last Two Minutes Report confirmed the ruling.

“Allen (CLE) and Thompson (DET) legally step to the same spot while pursuing the loose ball [before either player has possession], and both lose their balance from the marginal contact,” the report read.

Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff disagreed sharply.

“He fouled Ausar — clearly. He tripped him when he was going for a loose ball,” Bickerstaff said after the game, via ESPN.

Thompson and several teammates expressed frustration but emphasized the need to avoid such situations in the future.