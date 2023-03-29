Adam Silver responds to rumors about Disney CEO job

Adam Silver is responding to the recent rumors linking him to The Mouse.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, the NBA commissioner Silver spoke out on the speculation that he could leave his position to become the new CEO of The Walt Disney Company. Disney is looking to find a permanent replacement for longtime CEO Bob Iger, who returned from retirement in November of last year but is only planning to serve for two more years.

Silver effectively shut down the rumors, saying that he loves his current job and does not plan to go anywhere (per veteran NBA writer Marc Stein).

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, responding to recent speculation he might be a candidate to leave the league and ultimate succeed Bob Iger at Disney, says at a press conference that "I love my job" and has "no intention of going anywhere." More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 29, 2023

The 60-year-old Silver, who has served as NBA commissioner since 2014, was mentioned in connection with the Disney job earlier this month. Many believed that he would be a strong candidate for Disney CEO as somebody who has experience running a massive conglomerate like the NBA (and one that has a close relationship with Disney as a media partner with ESPN, a Disney subsidiary).

Silver’s current contract as NBA commissioner only runs through 2024. But it sounds like he has every intention of continuing on in his post and making some of the league’s ambitious business plans become a reality.