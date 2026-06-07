Video shows Caitlin Clark appearing to snub her Fever teammate during game

This season continues to have a very weird energy for Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

Indiana lost a tough one on Saturday to the New York Liberty in a Commissioner’s Cup game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Despite leading by 12 points in the second half, the Fever let it slip late and lost to the Liberty by a final score of 83-75.

During a timeout with 1:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, Indiana was trailing 76-70 and already facing all-but-certain defeat. A clearly frustrated Clark was shown on the television broadcast seemingly snubbing a high-five attempt by teammate Tyasha Harris coming out of the timeout. Here is the video.

Clark struggled during Saturday’s game, going just 4/14 from the field for 10 points in her 34 minutes of play. Meanwhile, Harris, who is in her first year with the Fever, received a DNP against the Liberty.

Indiana now sits at just 5-5 on the season, which is ninth in the WNBA and currently outside of the playoff picture. Clark is also having an up-and-down year, averaging 18.7 points and 8.2 assists per game but on just 37.7 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from deep.

A couple of games ago, Clark came under scrutiny because of a heated moment with Fever head coach Stephanie White during another game. Clark has also recently been mentioned in connection with one particular opposing team in trade rumors, and the video of her apparent snub of her Fever teammate Harris will only further fuel the narrative of Clark’s supposed discontent in Indiana.