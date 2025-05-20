Larry Brown Sports

Angel Reese shares message taunting Caitlin Clark via TikTok

Angel Reese in her Sky uniform
May 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts during the second half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Angel Reese reshared a message on her TikTok account that taunts Caitlin Clark.

Some fans noticed on Tuesday that Reese reposted a post on the social media service that includes a video taunting Clark. The video features multiple photos of Reese that promote the former LSU basketball player. Then in the middle of the video, there is an image of Clark following her hard foul on Reese during Saturday’s Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky game.

“white gyal (sic) running from the fade,” the caption for the photo says.

Fade is slang for a fight, or someone getting something that’s coming for them.

Reese is certainly playing to her fans and taking a stance in the rivalry by taunting Clark. Clark was called for a flagrant foul on the questionable play — a call with which Reese agreed.

A new video of the incident has since made the rounds on social media. That video shows Reese pushing a Fever player in the back, and Clark pointing it out to the officials. Clark then reacts by fouling Reese to stop an open layup. In other words, the initial video was lacking context, but the newer one shows the full sequence leading up to Clark’s flagrant foul.

Clark’s foul on Reese has become a major topic in the sports world, and has resulted in a separate controversy involving a few commentators.

