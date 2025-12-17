Anthony Davis linked to 2 new teams in trade rumors

Anthony Davis trade rumors are not going away any time soon, and now two interesting new teams may be trying to get in on the fun.

The Toronto Raptors are expected to show interest in the Dallas Mavericks star big man Davis ahead of the trade deadline, veteran NBA writer Jake Fischer reported to Substack on Tuesday. Fischer notes that the Raptors might also be interested in Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis.

Fischer then reported in a Bleacher Report video stream later in the day Tuesday that the Miami Heat could pursue Davis as well. Noting that Davis paired well with Heat big man Bam Adebayo from Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Fischer suggested that Miami could be in on Davis if they unable to land Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo via trade instead.

Both the 16-11 Raptors and the 14-12 Heat are on the fringe of legitimate contention, especially in a wide-open Eastern Conference. Though Davis is 32 years old now and is very often injured, that means he may be had for a more reasonable price than Antetokounmpo and other marquee NBA trade targets.

Davis is averaging 20.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game for Dallas this season but has been limited to 11 total games played, in large part due to a lingering calf injury. He is making $54.1 million this season and $58.5 million next season and also has a monster $62.8 million player option for 2027-28.

With the Mavericks still steadily sinking this year at 10-17, they will have a big decision to make on their veteran pieces before the Feb. 5 trade deadline. Davis is arguably drawing the most interest on the trade market right now and has already been linked to multiple contenders over the last several weeks.