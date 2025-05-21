Anthony Edwards gets technical for throwing ball at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Anthony Edwards did not hide his frustration with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander early in Tuesday’s Western Conference Finals opener.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star entered Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals averaging 8.7 free throw attempts in the 2025 playoffs. He had already drawn four foul shots against the Timberwolves’ defense in the game’s first four minutes, much to the home crowd’s delight at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Edwards, who was called for a shooting foul against Gilgeous-Alexander at the 8:07 mark, quickly grew frustrated with the whistle his opponent was getting. As SGA lay down on the baseline following the foul, Edwards tossed the ball at the Thunder star, who looked startled after getting hit by the ball.

Edwards was called for a technical foul for the move. Gilgeous-Alexander hit his two free throws plus the technical foul shot to trim the Timberwolves’ lead to 10-6.

It’s not the first time Edwards has seemed annoyed at Gilgeous-Alexander’s penchant for drawing fouls. Edwards slammed the officiating, particularly when it came to SGA, during the Timberwolves’ January 20 loss to the Thunder.

Edwards and Gilgeous-Alexander are considered two of the brightest young stars in the NBA. The 2025 Western Conference Finals series is likely the first of many postseason clashes between the two in the years to come. Tuesday’s Game 1 also featured the first contentious playoff moment between the two.