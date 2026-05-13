Bob Myers lands a big role with 1 new NBA team

Bob Myers is back working in an NBA front office (sort of).

The former NBA Executive of the Year Myers has landed a major role with the Philadelphia 76ers, Shams Charania of ESPN reported on Tuesday. Myers will be tasked with leading the 76ers’ search for a new head of basketball operations and will be overseeing the franchise’s basketball department himself in the meantime.

This news comes with the 76ers having just decided to fire president of basketball operations Daryl Morey after six seasons in charge. Head coach Nick Nurse will reportedly remain in his role though, so the team will only have one big position to fill.

Myers, 51, served as general manager of the Golden State Warriors from 2012-23. He enjoyed an extremely successful run in the Bay Area that included four NBA championships, six total Finals appearances, and two Executive of the Year Awards in 2015 and 2017.

After formally stepping down from his position with the Warriors in 2023, Myers went into television analyst work for ESPN. Myers then went on to become the president of sports and venue management company Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HSBE).

In recent months, we had heard Myers’ name mentioned in connection with a prominent Western Conference team. But with HSBE serving as the managing entity of the 76ers (with namesakes Josh Harris and David Blitzer serving as the co-owners of the team), Myers is a easy and natural fit to lead basketball operations for the franchise in the interim here.