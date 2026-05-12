Stephen A. Smith predicts iconic franchise as top LeBron James destination

The big question of the NBA offseason will be regarding the future of LeBron James .

The Los Angeles Lakers ’ playoff run came to an end, and now it remains to be seen if James retires or plays one more season. If he does play, it might not be in LA, and teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors have been linked as potential options.

However, Stephen A. Smith revealed his top five options for James next season, and he had the New York Knicks at No. 1.

.@stephenasmith gives the TOP FIVE landing spots for LeBron next season 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/crORQCSq9s — First Take (@FirstTake) May 12, 2026

As Smith said in the video, the Knicks would be a smart business move for James, although it remains to be seen if the legend is interested in finishing out his NBA career at Madison Square Garden.

Smith, meanwhile, is well-known for being a Knicks fan, although he caught some heat lately for missing a playoff game to attend another event.

Nick Wright also made a case for LeBron James to go to the Knicks to finish out his career, so it’s quite the discussion.

.@getnickwright breaks down the four best options for LeBron’s 'choose your own adventure' future:



“I want him to be the final piece for the Knicks… I think that's the most exciting and interesting of the chapters along with the team with the best chance to win a championship.” pic.twitter.com/OxsQQ5BiRP — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) May 12, 2026

As for James’ future in LA, the Lakers appear set to build around Luka Doncic, although a return to LA could still be a possibility for the future Hall of Famer.

Following the Lakers’ Game 4 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder , James said he doesn’t know what the future holds, and he will take time to make the decision on whether or not he will retire.

If James doesn’t retire, he is an unrestricted free agent, so he will be able to join any team he wants this summer.