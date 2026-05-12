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NBA makes final decision on Bucks amid Giannis Antetokounmpo investigation

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Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing headphones
May 13, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots during warmups prior to game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA has reached a decision on the investigation regarding the Milwaukee Bucks’ handling of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the NBA has concluded that “no further action is warranted” due to the NBA’s Player Participation Policy.

In April, the NBA announced it was conducting an investigation after “inconsistent statements” from the Bucks regarding the status of Antetokounmpo.

That came after a series of events, including reports stating that Antetokounmpo refused to play in scrimmages as he worked his way back from a knee injury, as he was diagnosed with left knee hyperextension and a bone bruise. However, the Bucks superstar refuted such reports and admitted he was hurt by having to sit out with the injury.

And, right before the end of the regular season, another report stated that Antetokounmpo wanted to play, especially with his brothers on the team and his future with Milwaukee uncertain.

In the end of it all, Giannis Antetokounmpo was not able to play since March 15, and now with the offseason here, questions remain about whether or not the Bucks will trade him this summer.

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