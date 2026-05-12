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13-year NBA veteran Jason Collins dies at 47

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Jason Collins comes out as gay
February 23, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Jason Collins (46) during game action against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Collins, who spent 13 years in the NBA, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 47.

Collins suffered from Stage 4 glioblastoma, and the family sent out a statement, saying they are “heartbroken.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also released a statement and sent his condolences to the Collins family and mentioning that Collins’ “impact and influence extended far beyond basketball.”

Collins spoke about his battle with brain cancer in December of 2025, saying it was a “very aggressive” form and adding that the tumor came on “incredibly fast.”

In 2013, Collins made history when he became the first active, openly gay player in the four professional sports leagues.

Collins was the No. 18 overall pick by the Houston Rockets in the 2001 NBA Draft, and he played college basketball at Stanford.

Collins played the first six seasons of his career with the New Jersey Nets before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2007-08 season.

Collins also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks (3 seasons), Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards before finishing his career with the Nets in 2013-14.

The news of Collins’ passing comes on the same day that Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke died at the age of 29.

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