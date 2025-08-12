Larry Brown Sports

Fans all said the same thing after Bradley Beal revealed why he joined Clippers

Bradley Beal holding a ball
Fans poked fun at Bradley Beal’s expense on Monday about his reason for joining the Los Angeles Clippers.

The three-time All-Star signed a two-year deal with the Clippers after he was bought out by the Phoenix Suns last month. He spent just two seasons with the Suns, a tenure defined more by Beal’s discontent rather than his play on the court.

During an interview with St. Louis reporter Tamar Sher, Beal was asked to talk about his decision to sign with the Clippers.

“I need a ring. I need a ring. I want one bad,” Beal said. “New environment, but a hungry environment, too. I’m definitely excited for the opportunity to go win.”

Beal’s response sounded like the common athlete speak that does not mean much. But that didn’t stop fans from mocking Beal’s stance on the Clippers, a team that has never come close to winning a championship.

Clowning aside, the Clippers have actually become a perennial playoff team over the past decade. LAC has made the playoffs in 11 of the 13 seasons since Beal joined the league in 2012.

However, the Clippers have never gotten far. Seven of the 11 postseason trips were first-round exits. The team only made it out of the second round once in 2021.

Beal joins a Clippers team that also added veterans Brook Lopez, John Collins, and another guard seeking his first ring in Chris Paul.

