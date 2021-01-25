Bulls rookie says LeBron James was calling out their plays ahead of time

LeBron James’ dazzling basketball mind was on display again this weekend.

James and the Los Angeles Lakers cruised to a 101-90 win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. After the game, Bulls rookie Patrick Williams said that the four-time MVP was calling out some of their plays ahead of time.

“You can tell he watches a lot of film,” Williams said of James, per Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score.

James, who recently turned 36, is now in his 18th NBA campaign. It is clear though that his work ethic has not waned at all, especially with his averages of 23.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game this season.

In fact, James has even pulled the same tricks in the playoffs against more experienced teams. He is a player who always thinks two steps ahead of his opponent, and that helps make up for whatever athleticism (albeit very little) that James has lost with age.