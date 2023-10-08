Celtics guard suffers torn ACL during practice

One Boston Celtics player’s 2023-24 season is over before it even began.

The Celtics made the tough announcement on Sunday that two-way guard Jay Scrubb has suffered a torn right ACL. The injury took place during a team practice on Saturday, the Celtics added.

#NEBHInjuryReport Jay Scrubb suffered a torn right ACL during practice yesterday. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 8, 2023

A former JUCO star, Scrubb was the No. 55 overall pick by the LA Clippers in the 2020 NBA Draft. Though he played very sparingly over two seasons with the Clippers, he showed glimpses of his talent and was even a key part of the team’s memorable 35-point comeback on the Washington Wizards in Jan. 2022.

After spending last season on the Orlando Magic, Scrubb signed a two-way contract with the Celtics this offseason. He looked good for Boston during Summer League (averaging 14.4 points per game overall) and seemed like he would have a real chance to contribute to the NBA roster in 2023-24.

Jay Scrubb gets the steal and nails the 3 at the buzzer! BOS/LAL #NBA2KSummerLeague action is underway on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/huczIOT0ir — NBA (@NBA) July 13, 2023

Scrubb is still only 23 years old, so he should hopefully be able to make a full recovery. But that is still a really lousy break for both Scrubb and the Celtics, especially with the fresh excitement in Boston over the coming season.