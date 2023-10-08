 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 8, 2023

Celtics guard suffers torn ACL during practice

October 8, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
The logo of the Boston Celtics at midcourt

Dec 17, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen before their game against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

One Boston Celtics player’s 2023-24 season is over before it even began.

The Celtics made the tough announcement on Sunday that two-way guard Jay Scrubb has suffered a torn right ACL. The injury took place during a team practice on Saturday, the Celtics added.

A former JUCO star, Scrubb was the No. 55 overall pick by the LA Clippers in the 2020 NBA Draft. Though he played very sparingly over two seasons with the Clippers, he showed glimpses of his talent and was even a key part of the team’s memorable 35-point comeback on the Washington Wizards in Jan. 2022.

After spending last season on the Orlando Magic, Scrubb signed a two-way contract with the Celtics this offseason. He looked good for Boston during Summer League (averaging 14.4 points per game overall) and seemed like he would have a real chance to contribute to the NBA roster in 2023-24.

Scrubb is still only 23 years old, so he should hopefully be able to make a full recovery. But that is still a really lousy break for both Scrubb and the Celtics, especially with the fresh excitement in Boston over the coming season.

Article Tags

Boston CelticsJay Scrubb
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus