All-Pro CB Trent McDuffie traded to NFC contender

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams are completing one of the first blockbuster trades of the NFL offseason.

The Chiefs are trading cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Rams, according to multiple reports. The Rams are sending their first-round pick to the Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, along with three other draft picks.

Trade is agreed to:



Full trade, per source:



Rams receive:

🏈CB Trent McDuffie



Chiefs receive:

🏈1st-round pick, No. 29

🏈5th

🏈6th

🏈2027- 3rd https://t.co/Td10TtMn7W — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2026

McDuffie is expected to sign a long-term contract with the Rams following the trade.

The Rams had a major need at corner, and this fills it. McDuffie is regarded as one of the game’s best defensive backs, and has been part of two Super Bowl champions. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2023, but was about to become very expensive as he enters his fifth NFL season.

The Chiefs get some solid draft capital back as they essentially try to rebuild on-the-fly. They have been successful in this way before, though they will obviously miss McDuffie.

Ultimately, the Rams remain fully committed to their longstanding view on draft picks. It has worked for them so far and kept them among the group of Super Bowl contenders for years.