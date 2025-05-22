Charles Barkley has request for Adam Silver

Charles Barkley made a request of Adam Silver while talking on TV Wednesday night.

TNT televised Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y. The Pacers pulled off an epic comeback and won despite being down by 14 points with under three minutes to play.

The fervor surrounding the Pacers’ big win led Barkley to speak his message to the NBA commissioner while talking on TNT after the game. Barkley pleaded for Silver to allow Tyrese Haliburton’s father John to attend Games 3 and 4 of the series, which are scheduled to be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“I want to reach out to Adam Silver tomorrow. It’s time to let Mr. Haliburton back in the building,” Barkley said. “Adam, I’m asking you, hey, my man paid his dues. He did something really, really stupid. But he’s been punished. And I’m asking you and the Indiana Pacers to let Mr. Haliburton back in the building for Game 3 and 4.

“Listen, he paid his dues. It shouldn’t be indefinite. He’s been punished enough. He would never do anything that stupid again. So, Adam, you know how much I love you … you all let Mr. Haliburton back in the building for Game 3.”

John Haliburton was banned from attending the Pacers’ playoff games following a highly publicized incident that took place between him and Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier in the postseason. Haliburton taunted Antetokounmpo after Tyrese made a shot to eliminate the Greek Freak’s Bucks in the first round.

Two days after the confrontation, a report had said that John Haliburton had been asked not to attend the team’s playoff games to avoid being a distraction. Barkley feels that John has served his time and should be allowed back to watch his son play in person. The Pacers and NBA probably could make that happen, so long as Haliburton doesn’t sit courtside, and they keep things quiet.