Report: Bulls have 4 finalists for their head coaching job

The Chicago Bulls are one just three head coaching vacancies left in the NBA, and they appear to be narrowing down their list of options.

Chicago currently has four finalists for their head coach position, according to a report this week by veteran NBA writers Marc Stein and Jake Fischer to Substack. The four finalists are Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori, Portland Trail Blazers interim head coach Tiago Splitter, Atlanta Hawks assistant coach Ryan Schmidt, and current Bulls assistant coach Wes Unseld Jr.

The Bulls are reportedly meeting with candidates for in-person interviews this week. You can read the full report by Stein and Fischer at the link here.

Unseld is obviously the most familiar of those names to Chicago brass. He has been an assistant coach for the Bulls since 2024 after previously serving as head coach of the Washington Wizards from 2021-24.

Meanwhile, Nori and Splitter are perhaps the two most well-known names of those four finalists. Both are in demand however and were each recently named as finalists for another current NBA head coach opening as well.

The Bulls are looking for a successor to Billy Donovan, who stepped down in April after six total seasons in charge of the team. Having gone just 31-51 this season, Chicago will be starting with a completely fresh slate after also replacing executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas with a new name.