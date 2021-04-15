 Skip to main content
CJ McCollum’s brother roasted for argument about his defense

April 14, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Errick McCollum attempted to argue in favor of his brother’s defensive impact this week. But he accidentally wound up doing the exact opposite.

The older brother of Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum tweeted a response on Wednesday to the suggestion that the Blazers should bench CJ for teammate Norman Powell. Errick pointed to his brother’s numbers and called CJ a top-five shooting guard in the NBA.

A user then commented about CJ’s supposedly poor defense. Errick replied by pointing out that CJ’s defensive rating this year is higher than that of the average NBA player. The only problem? A higher defensive rating, which measures the number of points allowed per 100 possessions, is a bad thing.

Errick then promptly got ratio’d for the funny error.

Eventually, Errick seemed to realize his mistake. Two hours later, he replied to his own tweet and correctly stated that CJ had a better defensive rating than the Blazers as a whole this season.

Errick, a pro basketball player himself in the EuroLeague, was clearly just trying to be a good big brother. But Portland’s subpar performance on the defensive end is often a topic of contention. Errick probably didn’t help matters any either.

