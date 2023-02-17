Colin Cowherd makes big claim about LeBron James-Anthony Davis relationship

More trouble is brewing in La La Land, at least according to Colin Cowherd.

The FOX Sports host Cowherd made a major claim this week on “The Herd” about the relationship between Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Cowherd said that James is unhappy with Davis and even linked Davis to a Western Conference rival in a potential exit from the Lakers down the road.

“I talked to an NBA source who I’ve known for a long time,” said Cowherd. “He said, ‘The Dallas Mavericks and Anthony Davis, keep your eye on it. Anthony Davis is pouting. LeBron’s holding him accountable. LeBron’s not happy with him. AD’s gone into a funk. It’s not a coincidence.'”

Cowherd also claimed that James and his camp are upset with the heavy minutes that James, who is managing an ankle injury, has played recently. Furthermore, Cowherd says that James and his camp are frustrated with Davis’ unreliability as well as with coach Darvin Ham for supposedly not holding Davis accountable.

Here is the full clip from Cowherd’s show.

"LeBron has always tried to get along with everybody… Michael Jordan would have just called out Westbrook or Anthony Davis." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/3VeAkjMr3x — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 15, 2023

As the Lakers sit in 13th place at 27-32, the 38-year-old James has played in 45 games and is averaging 36.3 minutes per contest. Davis, who is nearly a decade younger than James, had made just 35 appearances, averaging 33.4 minutes per game (though Davis did have a legitimate stress injury in his foot that was responsible for most of his missed time this season). The relationship between the two also recently came under scrutiny over a curious viral video of Davis from a game last week.

It should be noted that Cowherd is known for making outlandish claims, so his comments on the Lakers here should probably be taken with a grain of salt. The Lakers just got a big victory over the New Orleans Pelicans with their new-look roster on Wednesday, so a win streak would likely cure whatever issues they might have.