Draymond Green issues an apology to Dak Prescott

Draymond Green is officially hitting the “backtrack” button.

The Golden State Warriors star Green issued an apology this week to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. On the latest episode of his self-titled podcast, Green offered his remorse for the inflammatory comments that he made earlier this week about Prescott.

“I do want to publicly say that I apologize,” said Green. “Just as a fellow athlete, I think I’d be pissed off if I looked up and another athlete was saying, ‘Draymond is a bum.’ I’d be pissed.

“I’m man enough to say when I’m wrong,” Green added. “I was definitely wrong on that.”

Here is the full clip of Green’s apology.

Green made waves during a previous episode of his podcast by calling the three-time NFL Pro Bowler Prescott a “bum.” While discussing Prescott’s Cowboys with co-host Jordan Schultz, Green shared his belief that Prescott “isn’t a good NFL quarterback” and that Dallas would “never win” with Prescott leading the charge under center.

You can see Green’s full remarks here.

The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year isn’t wrong that Prescott, who has won just two total playoff games since arriving on the Cowboys in 2016, has a very questionable postseason track record. Dallas is also just 3-5-1 this season (though Prescott has performed serviceably with 2,319 passing yards and 17 touchdowns to six interceptions through nine games).

But Green recognizes that he probably went too far in labeling Prescott as a “bum.” Now he is formally apologizing for that much.