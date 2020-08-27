Draymond Green explains why canceling season would be ‘counterproductive’

NBA players have decided that they want to proceed with the season, and Draymond Green clearly thinks that is the right move.

Before players met and reportedly decided that they want to resume the playoffs, Green shared some of his thoughts on the subject in an Instagram comment. He criticized those who say NBA players should stop working over social justice issues. Green, whose Golden State Warriors were not involved in the Orlando restart, believes that would be “counterproductive.”

This is my response/many questions to a guy that said sports can wait. pic.twitter.com/OShzslHnwI — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) August 27, 2020

“The notion that athletes should just stop working but no one else in the world should stop is baffling to me,” Green wrote. “Why stop doing the very thing that offers you the biggest platform to speak for those that look like me/us.”

Players — at least the majority of them — ultimately agreed with Green. They decided on Thursday morning to finish the season despite reports the night before that two top teams wanted to call it off.

Three playoff games were postponed on Wednesday, and the same will happen for Thursday’s games. The expectation is play could resume either on Friday or over the weekend. In the meantime, players are reportedly compiling a list of “actionable items” for the NBA.