Ex-NBA champion officially announces his retirement

The end ’tis here for the pro career of one former NBA champion.

Ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Jodie Meeks told reporters this week that he has “officially retired” from pro ball. Meeks is competing for Team USA at the FIBA AmeriCup tournament in Brazil though as a last hurrah of sorts.

“I’m young, but in basketball, I’m a little older,” said Meeks, according to USA Basketball writer Steve Drumwright. “I’m no spring chicken anymore. But that’s OK. I can still move, I still feel like I can still play. And obviously I’m out here doing well. So for my career, it’s definitely been a good one and this will be the icing on the cake.”

Meeks, who recently turned 35 years old, also revealed that he is now joining the Birmingham Squadron, G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, as an assistant coach.

The former Kentucky star Meeks played in the NBA for 11 years. He posted his best career numbers with Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers from 2012 to 2014, averaging 11.8 points per game as a knockdown three-point shooter. Meeks then won an NBA title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

While Meeks made plenty of highlights during his career (not all of them great), he now moves onto his next chapter as a coach in the G League.