Fans having fun with photo shared by Luka Doncic’s girlfriend

Fans were having fun online Thursday with a photo shared by Luka Doncic’s girlfriend.

Doncic’s girlfriend Ana Maria Goltes, to whom he became engaged in 2023, shared a photo on her Instagram Story of some food she was cooking. The food was cooking in a pan and seemed to be a rice dish that included vegetables like pees, zucchini, carrots and corn.

A popular Lakers fan account shared the photo on X and added some great commentary:

“Luka Doncic’s wife cooking healthy food,” the fan wrote. “League is in trouble next season.”

On top of that photo, fans began to recirculate an old photo that showed Doncic working out with weights.

The two photos suggested Doncic was making it a point to get into better shape this offseason.

There is quite a backstory to all this that makes the photo and storyline humorous.

Doncic has long been scrutinized over his playing shape and for seemingly being in less-than-stellar condition. His offseason conditioning was said to be a big factor in why the Dallas Mavericks traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first place.

So, to recap, the photo shared by Doncic’s girlfriend led to jokes and got people excited that Doncic might be getting into great shape this offseason. So far, there is no evidence to suggest that will be the case. Lakers coach JJ Redick also seemed to share the same complaint the Mavs had about Doncic, which isn’t exactly encouraging.