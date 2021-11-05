Frank Gore to make pro boxing debut against former NBA All-Star?

Frank Gore recently revealed that he has been training to launch a career in professional boxing, and his first opponent could be another former star athlete who is trying a new sport.

Three-time NBA All-Star Deron Williams will make his pro boxing debut on the undercard of the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury fight on Dec. 18. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Gore is one potential opponent for Williams.

NBA-Boxing world crossover, per sources: Former All-Star and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Deron Williams will fight on the Jake Paul/Tommy Fury undercard bout on Dec. 18. Frank Gore — third on the NFL’s all-time rushing yards list — is a potential opponent for Williams. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 5, 2021

Williams, who won gold medals with Team USA at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, has an ownership stake in a Dallas-based gym called Fortis MMA. The 37-year-old has been hinting at wanting to fight professionally for years.

Gore, 38, said in September that he has been training for both boxing and football. He is not officially retired from the NFL, but he has not received significant interest from teams. One head coach did not rule out giving Gore a shot early in the year, though nothing ever came of it.

Gore ranks third on the NFL’s all-time rushing list. It would be impossible to know what to expect from a potential fight between him and Williams. At the very least, fans of multiple sports would be intrigued.