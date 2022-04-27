Look: Giannis Antetokounmpo takes his love of Oreos to the next level

Giannis Antetokounmpo is focused on trying to help the Milwaukee Bucks close out the Chicago Bulls, but the two-time MVP still has plenty of time for his favorite snack.

Giannis loves Oreos. He has been open about this on more than one occasion. On Tuesday night, Antetokounmpo’s wife Mariah Riddlesprigger started recording an Instagram live video when her husband was meticulously loading several packages of Oreos into two enormous glass jars. She jokingly asked Giannis if he learned the move from “Keeping up with the Kardashians.”

Giannis is currently filling jars with oreos the night before game 5 pic.twitter.com/WI2cgkH4wz — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) April 27, 2022

If you are familiar with Antetokounmpo’s obsession with Oreos, the move probably does not surprise you.

Giannis has always loved Oreos, but it wasn’t until last year that he learned about dunking them in milk. He said that was a total game-changer for him and went into hilarious detail about how much he loves it.

The Bucks will just have to trust that Giannis knows his Oreo tolerance. The last thing they need is an Oreo overdose the night before a potential series-clinching playoff game.