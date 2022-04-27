 Skip to main content
Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Look: Giannis Antetokounmpo takes his love of Oreos to the next level

April 27, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Giannis Antetokounmpo warming up

Oct 23, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is focused on trying to help the Milwaukee Bucks close out the Chicago Bulls, but the two-time MVP still has plenty of time for his favorite snack.

Giannis loves Oreos. He has been open about this on more than one occasion. On Tuesday night, Antetokounmpo’s wife Mariah Riddlesprigger started recording an Instagram live video when her husband was meticulously loading several packages of Oreos into two enormous glass jars. She jokingly asked Giannis if he learned the move from “Keeping up with the Kardashians.”

If you are familiar with Antetokounmpo’s obsession with Oreos, the move probably does not surprise you.

Giannis has always loved Oreos, but it wasn’t until last year that he learned about dunking them in milk. He said that was a total game-changer for him and went into hilarious detail about how much he loves it.

The Bucks will just have to trust that Giannis knows his Oreo tolerance. The last thing they need is an Oreo overdose the night before a potential series-clinching playoff game.

