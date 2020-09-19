Giannis Antetokounmpo posts cool photo after winning second NBA MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo came prepared to win his second NBA MVP award.

Antetokounmpo on Friday was named NBA MVP for the second consecutive season. He received 85 first-place votes, compared to 16 for LeBron James.

Antetokounmpo celebrated with a cool photo posted on Instagram that showed him reading a newspaper. The paper had a front-page headline about him winning the second MVP.

Though Antetokounmpo has won two MVP awards already, he still is trying to remain humble. That attitude is reflected in his mentality surrounding his victory.

The Milwaukee Bucks star winning the MVP award had another effect too, and it’s one that won’t please the Nuggets.