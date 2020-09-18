Giannis Antetokounmpo beats out LeBron to win second straight MVP award

The NBA is Giannis Antetokounmpo’s league and LeBron James is just playing in it — at least according to the 2020 MVP voting.

Antetokounmpo has been named MVP of the NBA for a second consecutive year. He received 85 first-place votes compared to LeBron’s 16. Giannis had a total of 962 points, which was slightly more than the 941 he got last year when beating out James Harden. Antetokounmpo and LeBron were the only players to receive first-place votes.

Here are the full results:

Full MVP voting results: pic.twitter.com/6nKrXknPMK — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) September 18, 2020

The vast majority of voters felt that Giannis was once again the best player in the NBA, and it’s hard to argue with that. The Milwaukee Bucks star averaged a career-high 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game this season. He also had 5.6 assists per game. LeBron had 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game.

We know at least one of LeBron’s teammates who is not going to be happy about the voting results, but they were hardly a surprise.