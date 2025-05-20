Giannis Antetokounmpo responds to theory about him

Amid an offseason of serious trade rumors surrounding him, Giannis Antetokounmpo is acting very unseriously.

On the latest episode of his self-titled podcast, former Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley offered a theory about his ex-teammate Antetokounmpo. While discussing the recent reports claiming that Antetokounmpo is open to a move out of Milwaukee, Beverley cast doubt on that notion.

“It’s gonna be a ton of reports,” said Beverley. “Giannis don’t talk to nobody from the media, besides his brother [Thanasis]. And if he do, he hit him up f–king [around] with dad jokes.”

Beverley further called Antetokounmpo one of the two biggest trolls he has ever been around in the NBA (along with Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid). As such, Beverley theorized that Antetokounmpo was just trolling the Internet with all the buzz about his future.

You can see the full clip here (but watch out for the bad language).

Greek is trolling the internet!!! pic.twitter.com/lTfiOPPRfW — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) May 19, 2025

On Monday, Antetokounmpo himself reacted to the clip from Beverley’s podcast. Antetokounmpo seemingly confirmed that it was indeed just one big troll job.

“Life is more fun that way,” Antetokounmpo wrote along with a laughing-face emoji.

Life is more fun that way https://t.co/VPOlPk3Y0q — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 19, 2025

After Milwaukee’s first-round exit in this year’s playoffs (coupled with an Achilles injury to Antetokounmpo’s co-star Damian Lillard which threatens to keep Lillard out for all of next year as well), rumors have been flying wildly about Antetokounmpo’s future. Antetokounmpo recently caused a stir with a surprise visit to a fellow NBA star, and he also recently got one particular team’s fanbase excited with a post to social media.

But some figures closer to the Bucks seriously doubt that Antetokounmpo will actually be traded this offseason. Now Antetokounmpo himself appears to be confirming that he is just enjoying causing a ruckus about his future.