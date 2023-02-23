Report: Hawks looking to ‘swiftly’ hire 1 head coach

The Atlanta Hawks fired head coach Nate McMillan earlier this week, and they have reportedly zeroed in on a replacement.

The Hawks have had formal discussions with former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder and want to hire him in the near future, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Snyder met with the Hawks virtually on Wednesday since he is out of the country, but the two sides are hoping to meet in person soon.

Snyder, 56, coached the Jazz for nine seasons from 2014 to 2022. He was dominant in the regular season, going 372-264 (.585), but was never able to make it past the second round of the playoffs in Utah. Snyder parted ways with the Jazz this past summer as the team kicked off a rebuild.

Snyder, who was an assistant coach with the Hawks during the 2013-14 season, was expected to take a year off from coaching. His hiatus may not last very long, however, as there is said to be mutual interest between him and his former team.

The Hawks entered the All-Star break with a disappointing 29-30 record. They have reportedly considered hiring a controversial candidate to be their next head coach, but Snyder sounds like their top choice.